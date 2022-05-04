Michael Osso was born on Sept. 3, 1954, to Mike and Josephine Quincy Osso in The Bronx, N.Y. He was the second of their three sons. On Aug. 3, 2012, he married Cassandra McMillan.
Michael graduated from Aviation High School in 1972 and began his career as a top salesman and sales manager with Erico then joined nVent CADDY, where he finished his 47-year career. He quickly ascended to the role as regional vice president.
A few words from his National Sales Director: “Internally, Mike was a respected colleague and had many friends. He was known for his happy and positive demeanor and constant bright smile. Mike was an easy person to love, and he worked hard to welcome and value everyone he met. He had a gift, one of many, for remembering people’s names and making them feel special. His obsession for New York sports, especially the N.Y. Rangers hockey team was well-known. We recently sent him a custom jersey with his beloved Rangers on the front and “CADDY MAN 28” on the back.”
As a child, Mike and his two brothers spent most summers in Fryeburg, Maine, where their mother Josephine Quincy Osso was born. The three brothers often dreamed of living here full time. On July 31, 2020, Mike and his wife Cassandra moved into their home and fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a permanent resident.
Prior to beginning his work life, Michael was a brilliant pitcher for the Elmjack Little League Eagles, where he amassed a lifetime .602 batting average, while belting over two hundred home runs, setting numerous records and becoming the most feared pitcher in the league, racking up 24 no-hitters and terrifying every batter he faced. In 1972, his team won the Babe Ruth League World Series. He was so dominant, the New York Mets later invited him to training camp.
Yet with all Mike’s talents, he was a gentle, generous, loving man, always willing to lend a hand, ever the gentleman, and loving friend.
He leaves behind his wife Cassandra; his stepchildren, Payton, Skyler Travis and Kaylah; more cousins than can be counted; and two brothers Ron and Bob, who wonder how they will ever fill the void left by his loss.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Friday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in Chapel Hall at 3 North Fryeburg Road in Fryeburg, Maine, 04037. Those desiring, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
To make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
