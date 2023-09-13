Michael Gene Collins, 79, of Lovell, Maine, passed away at Portsmouth Regional Hospital surrounded by family on Sept. 11, 2023, following an acute illness.

Michael Gene Collins

Born in Lynn, Mass., he was the son of Richard and Muriel Collins. He is survived by the love of his life, Idamae, with whom he celebrated 54 happy years of marriage together.

