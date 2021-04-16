Maxine Pearl Pierson, 87, of Effingham, N.H., passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 4, 2021.
She was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 17, 1933, to Russel Liber and Leta (Chamberlain) Liber.
In 1957, she married the love of her life George Pierson. They lived most in Effingham for most of their life. Together, they raised three children, Shari Lynn, Charles Allen and Michelle Ann.
Maxine was predeceased by her daughter Shari Lynn Barr and her husband George Pierson.
A graveside service will be held at the Effingham Falls Cemetery on April 27 at 11 a.m.
