Born Mary Therese Canty on Nov. 2, 1930, in Newton, Mass., to Margaret Joyce Canty and John Joseph Canty, Mary passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, in North Conway, N.H.

Mary Therese Canty

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Margaret and three brothers, John, Frank and Bill. She leaves two generations of nieces and nephews who found their way to play at her mountain home in Jackson where there was always a warm welcome.

