Born Mary Therese Canty on Nov. 2, 1930, in Newton, Mass., to Margaret Joyce Canty and John Joseph Canty, Mary passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, in North Conway, N.H.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Margaret and three brothers, John, Frank and Bill. She leaves two generations of nieces and nephews who found their way to play at her mountain home in Jackson where there was always a warm welcome.
Mary received her RN from Newton Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Mass., in 1952 and subsequently her CRNA from St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, Mass. She was a woman ahead of her time. In the 1960s, Mary worked at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass., as an anesthetist with Dr. Dwight Harkens who was a pioneer of open heart surgery. She finished her career as a nurse anesthetist at AVH Hospital in Berlin after moving full time to Jackson in 1975.
Mary loved her family above all things and delighted in teaching many of her nieces and nephews how to ski. At the same time, she taught us to love the majesty of the mountains and the privilege of shivering.
Mary also loved the community of Jackson, her dog and cat, gardening, quilting, sewing and crafts. She was always busy in the community and physically active in the out of doors. She was strong in her opinions and was known as frequently right but never in doubt.
In June of 2019, Mary left her Ridge Road house in Jackson and moved to Merriman House Retirement Community in North Conway. Her family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to the staff of Merriman House who gave Mary their care and love through the pandemic and to the end of her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway. Burial will be in Saint Josephs Cemetery in Bartlett, N.H.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
