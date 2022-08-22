On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Mary T. Murphy, loving wife and mother of two children, passed peacefully at her home in Glen, N.H., surrounded by family at the age of 66. Mary fought a five-year battle with stage four breast cancer.
Mary was born Jan. 2, 1956, in Newton, Mass., to Jean and Robert Newcomb. On Feb. 12, 1983, she married Michael J. Murphy and they raised a daughter and son, Katelin and Peter. She frequently volunteered at local schools and served on the school committee board for Triton Regional School District in Byfield, Mass.
Mary was an avid skier and golfer and enjoyed spending time traveling and camping across the country with her family. She was known for her strength, perseverance, giving spirit, and was the life of a good party.
Mary was predeceased by her father, Robert, and her mother, Jean.
She is survived by husband Mike; her daughter Katelin (spouse Peter Palmasano); her son Peter (spouse Samantha Donovan); two sisters Caroline and Janine; sisters-in-law Joni, Kathy, and Patty; brothers-in-law, John and Bob; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the family home at 261 Glen Ledge Road in Glen.
The family asks that flowers not be sent, and instead donations can be made to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, a local charity that provides 100 percent of all donations for financial assistance to cancer patients and their families in the Mount Washington Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.