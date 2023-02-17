Mary Stewart Hockmeyer

Mary Stewart Hockmeyer

Mary Stewart Hockmeyer passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, in San Rafael, Calif., where she had relocated in 2018 from Falmouth, Maine. She was 85 years old.

Mary was born on April 3, 1937, in Boston, the daughter of Charles A. Stewart, Jr. and Louise Kidder Stewart. She spent her early years in Weston, Mass., and graduated from Concord Academy and Garland Junior College. She later earned a master of social work degree from Boston College.

