On Friday, July 16, 2021, Mary Kaempfer, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 81.
Mary was born on June 11, 1940, in Branford, Conn., to Charles and Eva Lacey, the fifth of 10 siblings. Her brother Peter introduced her to her future husband, Robert Kaempfer, and on June 15, 1963, they were married. Mary and Bob raised two children, Elizabeth and David.
Her love for education led her to work as a secretary in the Bethel Public School system, and in her 30s she went back to school, earning a bachelor’s degree in education at Western Connecticut State University. She went on to a career spent teaching and eventually working for the Bethel Board of Education. She liked to say that if being a professional student was a job, she’d apply!
Mary had a passion for the outdoors, nature and traveling. She loved spending time in her vegetable and flower gardens. Bob shared her interest and in 1979 they were able to purchase property in Tamworth, N.H. They spent years working together with the help of family building their “little house in the woods.” They eventually retired there in 2004.
Mary immediately became involved in the Red Hat Society and together with Bob, volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was warm, compassionate and joyful, beloved by all who knew her. Of all the things she treasured, family was the most important.
Mary was preceded in death by her father Charles, her mother Eva, her sisters Patricia and Carol, her brothers Maurice and Peter and her nephew Kevin. She is survived by her husband Robert, children Elizabeth (husband Dave) and David, granddaughters Emma and Kate, siblings Edmund, Jane, George, Elaine and Larry and many nieces and nephews.
A wake will be held on Friday, July 23, at Furber and White Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon. This will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Mountains at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.