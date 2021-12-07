Mary Diane DeLong Clark (Diane to those who knew her well), age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2021.
She was born in Pulaski, N.Y., on Aug. 21, 1942, the daughter of Grant Ellis and Mary (Fox) DeLong.
She is survived by her loving husband Creighton; her three children, Dr. Rebecca (Jeff) King and Brian (Joseph) King of Syracuse, N.Y., and Amy (Denny) Parker of Clayton, N.Y., born of predeceased, Neil King, and her two step children, Denise Clark and Karen (Scott) Tabor, both of Conway, N.H.; and one grandson William King of Georgia.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters Lois Gates and Linda Joyal; and a brother William A. DeLong.
She grew up in Pulaski, N.Y., and graduated from Pulaski Academy and Central School in 1960. She later went on to attend CCBI business school in 1979.
She worked at Felix Schoeller Technical Papers in Pulaski, N.Y., for 22 years in the accounting department, retiring in 2002 to become the wife of Creighton Clark of Conway, N.H., whom she had met on eHarmony in October 2001.
It was truly a marriage made in heaven and together they served faithfully at Journey Church in Conway, N.H., for 20 years. Diane’s greatest joy was serving her Lord, her family, and her church. Singing was her calling and even though she suffered with the affects of Parkinson’s disease, it did not affect her singing until in the end stages of the disease.
In 2012, she authored a book titled “Choosing to Forgive.” She was known for her poetry as well, publishing part of her collection called “From the Heart.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County, or to the Journey Church in Conway, the church in which she and her husband served faithfully for many years.
A memorial service will be held at the Journey Church in Conway on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. to celebrate her life.
