On Jan. 3, 2023, Mary Delaney, much beloved wife and mother, passed away at age 90.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Richard (Dick) Delaney, and their son, Stephen.
Mary is survived by three generations of her adoring family, including seven children; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Born Mary Ann Fantasia in Gaeta, Italy, our mother came to the United States as a young girl. Her family settled in Sommerville, Mass., where Mary lived until she married Dick in 1954.
Our mom will be remembered as having an inexhaustible zest for life. She loved music and dancing; commonly heard singing aloud in virtually any setting and regularly spending evenings out with our dad, dancing until the wee hours.
In her earlier days, Mom was a formidable tennis player, winning Club Cup Champion/Doubles more than once during the 1970s. She continued playing into her 80s.
An avid skier for more than 50 years, Mary, together with husband, Dick, made skiing an integral part of their family's lives and spread her zeal for the sport to thousands of kids through her volunteer work with Eastern Slope Ski Club, the Mount Cranmore Ski School and Kids Adventure Camp. Mary was still teaching skiing, at age 82, when she was inducted into the Mount Cranmore Ski School Hall of Fame in 2015.
Our mom enjoyed friendly competition, especially with her children and grandchildren. Always ready for a game of Password, Scrabble or any card game, she taught us all to play whist, rummy, kings-in-the-corner, blackjack, you name it. But she was most passionate about bridge, earning reputation as a very good and generous player. Playing bridge was an important social activity throughout Mom's life, and led to many close friendships, which she cherished, especially among her wonderful group of ladies in the Mount Washington Valley.
Mary's endless enthusiasm and infectious joie-de-vivre made her a pleasure to be with! There will be a Celebration of her joyous life in late spring.
