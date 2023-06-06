Mary Ann (Bellerose) Leavitt of West Ossipee, N.H., passed away at the age of 81 on May 28, 2023, at Huggins Hospital after an extended period of illness.

Mary Ann was born in Littleton, N.H., on Aug. 18, 1941, and was the daughter of Arthur and Marie Bellerose of Bartlett, N.H.

