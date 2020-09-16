Mark Phaneuf of Bartlett, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.
As a child and into adulthood, Mark skied in the Mount Washington Valley with his family and friends. The mountains were in his blood and as an adult he returned and took up residence in the area.
Family bonds were tight and he spent much time with his brothers Dave and Steve who also lived in Bartlett. Mark loved all his family, he enjoyed singing at his church, visiting his neighbors and friends and most of all he was very blessed
To have such a close relationship with his brother Dave. They were best friends as well as brothers and spent some time together every day.
Mark is the son of the late Dr. Bernard Phaneuf and his wife Mary. Brother of the late Stephen Phaneuf and uncle of the late Christopher Barrett.
He leaves his only sister Marianne Albano and brothers, Vincent and David Phaneuf; also nephews Patrick Barrett, Mathew and Kenneth Albano and great nieces Hailey Albano and Amelia Barrett.
A graveside service will be held at Bartlett Village Cemetery (one half mile northwest of Attitash) on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. Family and Friends are welcome.
Donations in memory of Mark Phaneuf can be made to Faith Bible Church, P.O. Box 621 Glen, NH 03838
