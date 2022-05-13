Mark Freeland Rines, 93, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and best friend by his side after a period of declining health and dementia on Monday morning, May 9, 2022.
He was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Gorham, N.H., to Carleton and Irvett (Neal) Rines. He attended Berwick Academy for three years and then graduated from Ossipee High School in 1946.
He graduated from Keene State College with a bachelor’s and master’s degree of trades and industry.
Upon graduating from Keene State College, he began his 40-year teaching career at Dover, N.H., Vocational School, where he met his best friend and future wife of over 70 years Shirley Rines (Wilson).
He then entered the Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge from the Army, he resumed his teaching career in Industrial Arts at Enfield High School, Pittsfield High School, Claremont High School and finally at Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, N.H., when it opened it 1964.
While at Kingswood, he started the building construction program and taught students in the classroom and on the construction site how to build a home.
His goal was to teach students that quality, attention to detail and responsibility are important and the work you do is a lasting statement about yourself, your standards and what matters to you.
An avid sportsman who loved to fish and hunt, he also taught hunter safety education for 30 years. Early in his career, he taught Driver Education, drove a school bus and had a home reloading business.
He retired in 1989 and enjoyed many years gardening, tying flies, fly fishing and woodworking projects in his basement shop for his children, grandchildren and friends.
He was a member of the American Legion, Harriman Hale Post 18 in Wolfeboro.
He is survived by his wife Shirley (Wilson) Rines of Wolfeboro; son David T. Rines and his wife, Catherine, of The Villages, Fla.; son Alan J. Rines of Largo, Fla.; daughter Pamela E. Rines of Largo, Fla.; and Tonia (Duchano) Hutt, her husband, George, and daughter, Caterina, of Stratham, N.H.; his grandchildren, Matthew F. Rines and his wife, Diana; and Jennifer (Rines) Johnson and her husband, Chip, of Ossipee, N.H.; and a great-grandson Cody Decosta of Wolfeboro; his sister Dorothy (Rines) Hill and her husband, Mert, of East Woodstock, Conn.; and his brother Bruce Rines of Ossipee, N.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was predeceased by his brothers Stanley and Carl.
Special thanks go to Bonnie Pennell and her team of caregivers for providing support, joy and comfort in his final months.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the NH Veterans Cemetery or the NH Humane Society.
To express condolences or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneral home.com.
