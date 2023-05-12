Mario “Sonny” was born in Lewiston, Maine, on July 6, 1935. He was the son of Marietta and Dominic Chiaravelotti, and he passed peacefully on May 11, 2023, at the age of 87 surrounded by his beautiful wife of 66 years, Barbara, and his children Michael, Gina, Sandy and Vincent.
Sonny was truly loved, and he touched so many lives. His "joie de vivre," intellect and generosity will be forever cherished.
Sonny grew up in Lewiston, attending Lewiston High School and playing football for the 1950 Maine state champion football team as a starting guard.
Sonny then went on to University of Maine where he also played football and was a member of Phi Mu Delta fraternity. Sonny became the cook for the fraternity during his college years, which ultimately led to his career in the restaurant industry. It was at UMaine that he met his devoted wife, Barbara (Bobbi) Jean Mills.
Upon graduating, he held roles varying from assistant golf pro at Poland Springs Resort to insurance agent for Gov. Jim Longley's company. Subsequently, Sonny opened a chain of Italian restaurants, which served delicious and plentiful meals to customers in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts for more than five decades.
Sonny and Bobbi settled in North Conway, N.H., where they established Mario’s Restaurant, the largest of their well-known restaurants, which they operated there for 47 years. Together, they raised six children and helped to mentor countless others in the restaurant business.
He had a passion for sports, which inspired his coaching efforts at the North Conway Community Center, as well as in other local and regional establishments that benefited the youth in the area. Sonny always sponsored local youth and adult basketball teams, and he was an avid basketball player himself.
When the opportunity came up to purchase Mount Whittier in Ossipee, N.H., Sonny and his siblings jumped at the chance to better serve residents of the area. They owned and operated the ski area, created unique summer adventures on the property (such as a water slide, a monorail ride and a techni-ski area), as well as built a cell phone tower at the summit of the mountain to bring cellular service to the community.
In 2017, Sonny and Bobbi retired, settling in Atlanta, Ga., to live with their daughter, Gina.
Sonny will be greatly missed by his grandsons, Nicholas Gordon, David Carruthers, Evan Ames and Corey Ames, as well as his granddaughters, Alexandra Gordon Heyson, Lucy Carruthers, Abby Carruthers, Chiara Gaspari and Shanna Ames Kraszkaowski. His grandchildren have all benefited from Sonny’s great kindness and support for all of their endeavors. Sonny and Barbara have also been blessed with the recent arrivals of two great-granddaughters, Libbie Heyson and Gemma Heyson. Sonny was beyond grateful for the time he was able to spend visiting with them.
Sonny was an extraordinary man who inspired many with his professional excellence, acceptance of others and his genuine smile. He is known by his family and friends for his gracious hospitality, genuine candor, true warmth, incredible smarts, and enduring strength. His brilliant mind and deep compassion for others will always be remembered by all who knew him. Sonny will forever be in our hearts; cherished, admired, and deeply missed.
Sonny will join his two other children, Mario Jr. and Donna, in heaven.
Those who wish to remember Sonny in a special way (and in lieu of flowers) may make a donation to the North Conway Community Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping youth in New Hampshire live a better life through mentorship, education and athletics. For more information, please go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/donate.
An intimate service of remembrance is scheduled for immediate family at SouthCare Funeral Society, 595 Franklin Gateway SE Marietta, Ga., on May 22.
A graveside ceremony in Lewiston will be scheduled at a later date for friends and relatives.
