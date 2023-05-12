Mario “Sonny” was born in Lewiston, Maine, on July 6, 1935. He was the son of Marietta and Dominic Chiaravelotti, and he passed peacefully on May 11, 2023, at the age of 87 surrounded by his beautiful wife of 66 years, Barbara, and his children Michael, Gina, Sandy and Vincent.

Mario Guy Chiaravelotti

Sonny was truly loved, and he touched so many lives. His "joie de vivre," intellect and generosity will be forever cherished.

