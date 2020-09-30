Marilyn H. Cacavas (Swanburg), 72, of Center Conway, N.H., passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was raised in Goffstown, N.H., with her four brothers.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Chuck Cacavas of Center Conway; daughter Carla and her husband, Jason A. Munoz Sr. of Rochester, N.H.; grandchildren, Emily L. Zalegowski, Alekzander A. Munoz and Jason A. Munoz Jr. of Rochester; son Aaron and his wife, Pamela Cacavas, of Naples, Maine.
She is predeceased by her parents George Swanburg and Hazel (Nichols) Swanburg, and brother Donald. She is survived by her brothers William Swanburg and his wife Beverly, Milford, Lloyd Swanburg and his wife Judy, Orlando FL, Peter Swanburg, Orlando, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was a kind, gentle, thoughtful, selfless, loving person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Lake Ossipee, going to yard sales, knitting, reading, and
Deceased’s Obituary additional text 1 exploring the beautiful scenery of NH. She was blessed with a wonderful life and is loved by so many. She is greatly missed.
In honor of Marilyn’s wishes, she will be cremated, and no public service will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.