Marilyn Elaine Hill-Chappee, 91, of Bartlett, N.H., passed away Feb. 7, 2021, at her home of complications from an earlier stroke.
She was born July 14, 1929, in North Conway, N.H., the daughter of Neal and Mary Reba (Reynolds) Crouse.
She grew up in Intervale, N.H., and attended Kennett High School in Conway.
Marilyn lived the remainder of her life in Jackson and then Bartlett.
She loved working with the public and had many fond memories of places like the Jackson Drug Store, Wildcat Country Store, Carroll County Hardware, Carroll Reed and Lucy Hardware.
Marilyn enjoyed family gatherings with her children and grandchildren.
She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.
Members of Marilyn’s family include daughter, Marcia Bailey of Intervale; son Raymond Hill of Glen, N.H.; and son Timothy Hill and his wife, Ann, of Glen; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by Lester Hill and Louis (George) Chappee; her son Earl Hill and son-in-law Vincent Bailey.
Walk through visiting hours will be Friday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at
Furber Funeral Home in North Conway. Graveside services will be later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jenn’s Friends.
