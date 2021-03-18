Marilyn Adelaide Brooks, 78, of Danforth Lane in Madison, N.H., passed away peacefully March 12 at Genesis Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H.
Marilyn was born in North Conway on Dec. 6, 1942, daughter of the late Philip and Bernice (Shackford) Brooks. She lived in Lynn and Beverly, Mass., for many years moving to Madison in 1975.
Marilyn worked for Shaw’s Grocery store, and as a member of the Eastern Star she was the Worthy Matron five different times.
She is survived by a son Mark Andrew Chute of Madison; two daughters, Christine Frederica White of Ossipee, N.H., and Denice Leigh Ross of Fairfax, Vt.; a brother Jerry Malcolm Brooks of Freedom, N.H.; a sister Patricia Ellen Talbot of Charlotte, N.C.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes and Cremation Service of West Ossipee and Wolfeboro are assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or dana-farber.org/gift.
