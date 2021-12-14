Marilyn A. Cloran, 75, of Conway, N.H., died peacefully on the evening of Dec. 11, 2021, at Maine Medical Center after a long period of declining health. Her husband and daughters were by her side.
Marilyn was born Nov. 4, 1946, in Lynn, Mass., to the late John and Eleanor Hill. She attended Lynn schools and graduated from Lynn English High School in 1964. She attended business school and obtained a job at Aetna Insurance in Boston. After marrying and having children, she left Aetna to care for her family.
In 1987, the family moved to Conway, N.H., and Marilyn worked for Ames Department Store for several years before moving on to work at Memorial Hospital. Many patients and coworkers came to appreciate her laughter and sarcastic wit when she greeted them at the registration desk.
After retirement in 2009, Marilyn and her husband took many cruises and other trips that they thoroughly enjoyed. The entire family enjoyed annual trips to Lake George, N.Y.
Marilyn was known to keep the best snacks in the house and her daughters’ friends would fill her small house and head straight for the kitchen to see what “Ma” had to eat. This tradition continued with her grandchildren. Gramy always had ice cream and cookies on hand and ready for their visits.
Marilyn was a frequent volunteer for many organizations over the years including Hood School, Girl Scouts, the Knights of Columbus and various church functions, though she wasn’t much of a church-goer herself. She was a master of sarcasm, but was averse to hypocrisy or unkindness. She was heard to say, “I may not go to church, but I know how to treat people.”
Besides her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Mills, in 2008.
Marliyn leaves her husband of 52 years: Martin Cloran of Conway; her daughters, Kathleen (and Alan) Bunker of South Tamworth, N.H.; and Kimberly (and Tim) Irish of Raymond, N.H.; grandchildren Connor Bunker, Albert Bunker, and Melissa Bunker of South Tamworth; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn requested that there be no services. However, the family will be gathering at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Furber and White Funeral home in North Conway for a visitation hour. At 5 p.m., there will be a brief “non-service” with the Rev. Caroline Hines officiating. Family and friends are very welcome.
The family would welcome memorial donations to CASA of N.H. (casanh.org).
