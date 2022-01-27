Marcelle Isabelle (Croteau) Aubin, 77, of Manchester, N.H., passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on Jan. 25, 2022.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Feb.7, 1944, to Leo and Beatrice (Gallant) Croteau, the youngest of eight children.
Marcelle attended Notre Dame High School in Berlin and graduated from the New Hampshire Vocational Technical College with certifications in electronic and radio television repair.
For many years, she was employed by the Berlin Paper Mill, but most recently she worked as a dispatcher for the Town of Gorham, retiring in 2009.
Marcelle married the love of her life, Maurice Aubin in 1981 after meeting as members of the Juliet Snowshoe Club. Marcelle and Maurice shared many interests, including fishing, bowling, gardening and playing cribbage. Most of all, they loved being with the whole family as often as possible and fishing with their children at Cedar Pond in Milan, N.H. They both loved the Boston Bruins, especially the player Terry O'Reilly, and enjoyed watching them play.
Marcelle was fondly known as "Mems," short for Memere. She was a proud, loving, and independent woman who raised her three daughters to be the same. As a single mother for many years, Mems tirelessly worked multiple jobs to support her children and give them the best lives possible.
As their family grew, Mems continued to be an enormous part of all the children’s lives, helping raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mems’ love for her family knew no bounds and she would spend as much time with them as possible, making her house the place where the fun would happen.
Not only was Mems the reigning family cribbage queen who taught the whole family how to play, she also loved gardening and playing piano, in addition to getting a bit more lively and taking trips to Foxwoods and trying her luck at scratch tickets and bingo.
Marcelle was a trailblazing, strong, resilient woman who is fiercely loved by her family and will always be remembered for the most amazing meat pies, apple filled cookies, and possessing the softest earlobes of all time.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Roberta Croteau, Grace Chauvin, Sylvio Croteau, Roderick Croteau, Roger Croteau and Norman Croteau.
She is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline Mussey and her husband, Albert, of Webster, N.H.; Therese Coulombe of Eliot, Maine, and Michelle Hamm of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; a brother Lucien Croteau of Berlin; four grandchildren; Bronson Bouchard of Farmington, N.H.; Kayla Carpenter and her husband, Dana, Eliot, Maine; Kara Coulombe of Watertown, Mass.; and Ashley Anderson, Bradford, N.H.; four great-grandchildren, Amiah Sosa, of Eliot, Maine, who was Mem's best friend; Caide Carpenter, Eliot, Maine; Rosalee Anderson, Bradford, N.H.; and Hana Uyehara of Watertown, Mass.; and very close friends, Bob and Andy Williams, and Florence Biron.
Calling hours are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 at J.N. Boufford and Sons Funeral Home at 110 Bridge St. in Manchester. There will also be a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5 at the Sacred Heart Church of Manchester at 247 S. Main St.
The family will also honor her with an intimate burial ceremony in the spring at Saint Kieran Cemetery in Berlin, where she’ll finally rest beside her husband. Flowers are welcomed, or donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation on her behalf.
For more information and online guestbook, please go to bouffordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.