Marc Thurrell, 67, of West Ossipee, N.H., passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Marc was the son of Roger and Dorothy Thurrell.
We should have known from the beginning that he would be a force to be reckoned with, since he came into this world just before Hurricane Carol hit the East Coast in 1954.
Marc spent most of his childhood in Bedford, Mass., and in the West Ossipee, N.H., and Freedom, N.H., area where he enjoyed skiing at Mount Whittier in the winter and spending his summers with his mother’s brother, Richard “Dick” Pascoe of Freedom, who owned and operated Shawtown Camping Area in Freedom. Once he got his driver’s license, he started buying his treasured motorcycles and became known as the “Kawasaki Kid.”
Marc graduated from Bedford High School in 1972 and ultimately attended the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, graduating in 1979. He then worked and sailed on Texaco tankers, traveling the world for the next 20 years which allowed him to experience places most can only imagine.
In his time off from the sea, he and one of his closest friends ventured into building and selling houses, He bought one of those houses in Windsock Village in West Ossipee once it was finished, and that’s where he called home.
After his career with Texaco, he purchased a local company called Bob’s Septic Service, which he ran for several years.
He became an expert at finding long-lost septic tanks, never charging extra to dig them up.
His next venture was working for a close friend and well-known electrician who tutored Marc to the point where he was able to get his Master Electricians License, which became his main occupation.
Of course, there was also his winter job of snow plowing, usually done at a high rate of speed with loud music blaring from his truck.
Marc had a sense of humor larger than life. He always managed to get a smile out of everyone with his quick-witted comments and jokes, He was very well liked throughout the community as he touched everyone and when spoken of, you would always get a smile, a laugh or a story of something comical Marc had done.
His antics often involved rubber chickens and smoke bombs that left people saying, “Oh that’s Marc!” He was incredibly generous and would do anything for anyone, family, friend or complete stranger. Marc is and will be missed by many but will remain forever in their hearts.
Marc is survived by his sister Lindy Thurrell and niece Rebecca Hansen, both of Huntington Beach, Calif., and a niece Caitlin Gillenwater of Wolfeboro, N.H., as well as a large family of cousins.
There will be no visiting hours. A burial will take place at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery in Freedom, where he wanted to be buried near his parents in the family plot.
Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee, N.H., is in charge of all the arrangements and an announcement will be posted later advising the details of his internment for those wishing to attend.
Go to lordfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
