Lynne E. Parsons, RPT, was born in Whitefield, N.H., on March 21, 1942, to Mildred E. and H. Stillman Robinson, and passed away on March 19, 2023.
She grew up in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Deering High School. Lynne earned her physical therapy degree at UConn. Lynne practiced her skills in many locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and a brief stint in California.
On Jan 1, 1987, Lynne married Jim Parsons and they made their home on the shores of Sebago Lake in Raymond, Maine.
In 1997, theymoved to New Hampshire, where Lynne began working at the former Clipper Home, retiring three times from SunBridge (now known as Mineral Springs).
After several vacations to Hawaii, Lynne and Jim divided their time equally between New Hampshire and Hawaii.
Lynne had a passion for photography. She has thousands of digital pictures of birds, flowers and sunsets both in New Hampshire and in Hawaii.
Lynne is survived by her husband, Jim, of Center Conway, N.H.; sister Ann Mills
and John of Vermont; brother Craig Robinson and Carol of Gorham, Maine; nieces Jocelyn Mills and Rob and sons of Colorado, and Kendra Mills of Vermont; and nephew Jason Mills of VT.
Anyone wanting to make a donation in Lynne's memory, please consider
Jen's Friends, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860. They have been very supportive to Lynne and continue to be to Jim.
A celebration of life will be held at The Bernerhof Inn in Glen, N.H., on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
