Lynne E. Parsons, RPT, was born in Whitefield, N.H., on March 21, 1942, to Mildred E. and H. Stillman Robinson, and passed away on March 19, 2023.

She grew up in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Deering High School. Lynne earned her physical therapy degree at UConn. Lynne practiced her skills in many locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and a brief stint in California.

