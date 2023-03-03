Lynn Vinson Stevens, 90, of Falmouth, Maine, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Lynn was born in Little Rock, Ark., to Louise and James Vinson. She attended high school at The Putney School in Vermont, graduating with the class of 1950. She took summer jobs in Jackson, N.H., and learned to love the White Mountains, and the area remained an important part of her life.
Lynn attended Smith College for a brief stint and then went on to graduate from Sarah Lawrence College with a BA in English and education. Lynn also did periodic graduate work at Boston University and Northeastern University.
In 1963, Lynn married Al Stevens, and they moved to Topsfield, Mass., where they raised their three children and an untold number of pets. Many weekends were spent in their Jackson ski house enjoying all that the area has to offer and entertaining many friends. Lynn and Al often traveled to far-flung destinations, and she was always ready to plan the next excursion. In 1997, Lynn and Al moved to Jackson full-time.
As a mother, Lynn taught her family to value learning, think independently, respect nature, and to enjoy life. Embracing those goals, the family forged lifelong friendships, engaged in countless activities and maintained the extensive gardens which Lynn cultivated over the years. Lynn spent much of her life caring for her furry friends (both feline and canine), so much so that she once remarked, “I should have been a veterinarian.”
Most meaningful to Lynn was her role taking care of the homefront, but she also involved herself in many volunteer opportunities at the local schools and the library. Her biggest role was as elected Chairperson of the Masconomet Regional School Committee. Lynn was quoted about the values of volunteerism by saying with a chuckle, “If you’re gonna complain about a town, you gotta work!”
In 1976, Lynn with her good friend Jo Martin, started Wallflowers, a wallpaper business. They encountered many challenges to prove that they were female professionals who could excel at the trade, but Lynn's savvy ideas and commitment to excellence helped them forge a highly successful business.
Lynn volunteered as a docent for the Boston Museum of Fine Art where she enjoyed the opportunity to learn and share her knowledge with young and adult students alike. One of Lynn’s favorite projects was a rebuild and renovation of the Jackson Public Library. It was one of her proudest moments to see the completion of the new library when it opened in 2010.
What Lynn enjoyed most of all was the fun stuff in life. Lynn was notably active and was known as the master planner for all the friends and family in her life. Skiing, both downhill and cross country, were her winter favorites, but she would probably say that hiking the White Mountains of New Hampshire was her most favorite activity.
There isn’t a friend or family member who did not accompany Lynn on a mountain adventure no matter the age or ability. From small excursions to multi-day adventures, a “quick up” or a 4,000 footer, Lynn led them all, with Vienna sausages and chocolate bars to provide energy along the way! Lynn also enjoyed sailing, traveling, knitting, golf (sometimes!), fine food, good wine, parties, art, trips to the symphony and weather watching.
Lynn is survived by her children, Andrew (Gay) Howe of Jackson; Nathaniel (Pamela) Howe of Belfast, Maine; Sarah (David) Mitchell of Littleton, Colo.; her grandchildren, Whitney Howe, Spencer Howe, Molly (Jake) Howe, Jason Mitchell, and Jessica Mitchell; and brother Sterling Vinson, plus several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her spouse, Al Stevens, who passed away in 2019.
Lynn’s blend of high intellect and playful energy was a draw for anyone who met her. As a friend, she welcomed everyone who crossed her path with keen interest, a sense of humor, and love. Lynn will be missed dearly by family and friends alike.
A celebration of life will be announced for spring 2023. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Jackson Public Library or the Jackson Historical Society.
