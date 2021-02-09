Lois Marie Tibbetts, 81, of Brownfield, Maine, peacefully passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, with her granddaughter, Danielle, holding her hand. Her children, April and Glenn; and granddaughter Kelley Anne were also by her side.
Lois was born in Portland on Oct. 11, 1939, a daughter of Willie and Vida (Lombard) Blake. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Fryeburg Academy, Class of 1957.
She was a devoted homemaker her entire life. She enjoyed cooking for her family as well as for church suppers and local bake sales, etc. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King books among many others. She also liked listening to country music.
George Jones was one of her favorite artists, but she also loved listening to her own talented family sing including Glenn and Dee Dee, Danielle, Brittney and Deedee's uncle Jeff Neal.
Lois will be sadly missed by her family and all that knew and loved her. She is predeceased by 2 sons, Jeffrey Tibbetts and Arthur Tibbetts Jr., as well as siblings: William, Philip "Spike", James, Barry, Beverly and Sandy.
Surviving are her son Glenn Tibbetts and wife, Dee Dee, of Limerick, Maine; her daughter April Robie and fiance, Norris Nadeau, of Milford, Maine; a brother Richard "Dickie" Blake of Ossipee, N.H.; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Tibbetts of Brownfield; five grandchildren, Liana, Kelley Anne, Katelyn, Danielle and Brittney; four great-grandchildren, Glynn, Preston, Mariah and Mason. Also many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial visiting hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home at 71 Maple St. in Cornish, Maine. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing.
Burial will be in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Brownfield.
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Brownfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 264, Brownfield, ME 04010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.