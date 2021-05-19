Lois Elizabeth Jackson, a resident of Piper Shores in Scarborough, Maine, died on May 12, 2021. Lois was born Aug. 20, 1926 in Portland, Maine. She was the daughter of Elwood and Lelia (Shaw) Fogg.
Lois grew up in Yarmouth, Maine, where she attended North Yarmouth Academy, graduating in 1944. She went on to attend Simmons College in Boston where she majored in science and earned her degree in 1948.
After graduation, she worked in leukemia research both at Harvard Medical School and MIT. While at college, Lois met Robert Jackson and they were married in Yarmouth in 1949.
Together, they raised their two daughters and ran Jackson’s Bakery and Lunch Bar in Amesbury, Mass. The mom and pop operation became a local favorite for the very best baked goods for more than three decades.
In retirement, Lois enjoyed traveling with Rob and eventually spent winters in their home in Cave Creek, Ariz., and summers in a family home in Fryeburg, Maine. They then moved to Piper Shores in Scarborough in 2003.
Lois became very involved in various activities and committees. Throughout life, showing love for family and friends was of the utmost importance to her. At Piper Shores her individual home baked banana breads hand delivered to resident’s doors on their birthdays became legendary.
Lois is predeceased by her husband Robert and sister-in-law Virginia Jackson.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Cole and her husband, Juergen Bartels; and by her daughter Linda Levitt and her husband, Michael.
The compassionate care of the Piper Shores staff and Compassus Hospice provided Lois and her family comfort and reassurance through the last year of her life.
A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.
A reception to honor Lois will be held in the future when restrictions allow.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lois’ Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lois Jackson to Compassus Hospice Help Foundation, 163 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or on the web at compassuslivingfoundation.org/give.
