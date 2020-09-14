Lois Ann (Cummings) Siano died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home in Sarasota, Fla., after a long illness.
She was born Feb. 7, 1943, the daughter of Helen and Merle Cummings, formerly of Freedom, N.H.
She was a graduate of Kennett High, North Conway, N.H., Fisher College, Boston, and Felician College, N.J.
Lois is survived by her husband, Vincent, and her two sons, Joel and his wife Michelle, and Stephen and his wife Katherine, and five grandchildren, Jordan, Thalia, Tela, Eliza and Vincent.
She is also survived by her brother, Wayne Cummings and his wife, Kathleen, of Madison, N.H.; and her sister Janet Culbertson of Largo, Fla.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Samantha.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Lakeview Cemetery in Freedom.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
