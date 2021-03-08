Linda Hutchinson, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend of Conway, N.H., and recently Scituate Mass., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. In the days leading up to her death she was surrounded in love and prayer by her family.
Linda was born March 29, 1948, to the late John and Gertrude Cochrane. The eldest of seven, she was raised in a small house full of faith and love in Quincy. She graduated from Archbishop Williams high school in 1966 and then moved to the Mount Washington Valley, bringing faith and love with her to carry and share.
Linda loved and enjoyed the beauty of the valley, an early riser and walker who cherished a sunrise, she loved to swim in the rivers and canoe in the lakes, hike and ski the mountains and trails.
She raised her three children with Patrick McDonough in a wonderful neighborhood and in her later years continued to happily explore the beauty of surrounding towns with her second husband, Clifford Hutchinson. She managed the books of many businesses, eventually forming her own business.
Her community ties were strong; she served faithfully over the years with her church, she was active in her children's schools and the local library, and was adored in her groups of friends who will miss her dearly. Linda loved to host in her home, always ready to serve, eager to help and support, and happily guiding us through the marvels of nature where she lived.
Linda is survived by her three children Kathryn and husband, David Murdock; John McDonough and Dan McDonough; her five grandchildren, Linda, Maeve, William, Jack and Noah; her six siblings, Jack, Dan, Joan, Terri, Susan and Barbara; and their families.
Linda’s life will be remembered on Tuesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. in Scituate, Mass., at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home with service at St Mary’s church at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mother Seton House, Inc., at P.O. Box 673, Fryeburg, ME 04037, a cherished non-profit that Linda was instrumental in helping to establish.
"And now these three remain, faith, hope, and love; but the greatest of these is love." — 1 Corinthians 13:13
