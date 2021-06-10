Lillian H. “Lil” MacFarlane, of West View Drive in Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on May 12, 2021 two weeks before her 99th birthday. Born May 27, 1922, in Durham, Maine, to Charles and Martha Larrabee, she was the eldest of four children. Growing up on her family’s farm, she acquired a work ethic that would continue throughout her life.
She graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine, and married James “Jim” MacFarlane on Nov. 4, 1946, after he returned home from serving in World War II. They lived and worked in the Lewiston/Auburn area before moving to Fryeburg in 1956. Devoted and supportive parents of four children, Jim and Lil raised their family and remained in Fryeburg for the rest of their lives. Fiercely independent, after Jim’s death in 2002, Lil lived alone in their home until she was 96 years old.
With her signature red lipstick, feisty personality and seemingly limitless supply of energy, Lil was a force to be reckoned with. She worked at many places over the course of her life, including the B&M cornshop, the Heel Mill, McSherry’s Orchard, Junge’s Motel, Conway Cafe bakery, Cinnamon Tree, Hick’s Nursing Home, Memorial Hospital kitchen, Fryeburg Academy kitchen, Eastern Slope Campground, as a private caregiver for several individuals, and as a cleaning person for people in the community and the Fryeburg New Church. Despite her busy work schedule, the center of her life was always her family.
Lil loved family gatherings for holidays, birthdays, and all occasions and caring for her grandchildren when they were young and their visits as they grew older. Every Christmas “Gram” or “Grammie Mac” would make batches and batches of peanut butter fudge and sugar cookies to distribute to all of her family and friends. Quick to offer help or support to anyone who needed it, she delivered many home-cooked meals, vegetables from her garden, and everyone’s favorites — her oatmeal bread and chocolate cakes.
A music lover, Lil’s usual preference was country western (the louder the better) and she loved to dance. She loved animals of all kinds (but especially dogs); feeding the birds; gardening and yard work; her nightly bowl of ice cream and reality TV; jigsaw puzzles, magazines and a good romance novel; lobster rolls and picking wild blueberries; hot summer days and a wood stove fire in the winter; hair appointments with Shari, Lisa, and Molly; and daily calls checking in on old friends.
Lil will be greatly missed. Her family will be forever grateful for her love and support and the many years they had her in their lives.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Becky) MacFarlane of Bronson, Fla.; Gary (Jacky) MacFarlane of Denmark, Maine; Bonnie (Gary) McInnis of Fryeburg, Maine; Rick (Brenda) MacFarlane of Fishers, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Amy (Steve) McGuire of Navarre, Fla.; James (Jody) MacFarlane of Jacksonville, Fla.; Jessica (Dan) Gyger of Bridgton, Maine; Julie (Eric) Davis of Denmark, Maine; Jenny (Casey) Valente of Denmark; Mallory McInnis of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Brie (Brian Knipp) McInnis of Portland, Maine; Nick (Brenda) MacFarlane of Lisle, Ill.; and Taylor (Zac) Cox of Naples, Maine; 12 great-grandchildren, Eliza, Jacob, Tabby, Elaina, Sean, Cody, Addison, Kendall, Brady, Gwendolyn, Charlie and Samantha; her sister Gladys Curtis of Freeport, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank Rose Barton, Linda Primus, and Androscoggin Home Health Services for their care and support while Lil was still at home and the staff of Bella Point Fryeburg which was her home for the last two plus years of her life.
Her services were private according to her wishes. If desired, donations in Lil’s memory may be made to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home in Casco, Maine, where you’re encouraged to share condolences and tributes with family and friends on her Tribute Wall at hallfuneralhome.net.
