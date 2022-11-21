Leo T. Fournier, 91, of Stow, Maine, passed away peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2022, with his wife and family by his side.
He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Dec. 29, 1930, to Adelarde and Sadie Fournier, the ninth of 10 children.
An avid outdoorsman, Leo spent most weekends hiking and fishing in the White Mountains with his late wife Earlene and their daughters, Cheryl and Kim.
In 1991, Leo married Babie Siklosi Fournier and moved to Stow full-time from Seabrook, N.H.
Leo and Babie very much enjoyed their time together and traveled extensively. Leo was an active member and an elder of both the Seabrook and Conway Church of Christ.
He also served for many years as a board member for Gander Brook Christian Camp.
Leo will be remembered for his gentle spirit and his generous heart as well as his passion for work. He will be greatly missed.
Leo is survived by his wife of 31 years, Babie, and his last surviving sibling, Claire Locke, of Manchester, N.H.
He is also survived by his daughters, Cheryl Casey and her partner, Hugh Talty, of Southern New Hampshire; and Kim and Donald Dodier of Hampton, N.H.; and their children and grandchildren. He also leaves behind six step-children, their spouses and children and grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of Christ in Conway, N.H., on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
