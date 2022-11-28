Leo D. Ryan, 93, of Intervale, N.H., died peacefully at his home on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, with his wife, daughter and son by his side.
If it was up to him, this would be the end of the obituary. However, despite the fact that he was quite humble, those who knew him and loved him felt that his story needed to be further shared.
Leo was born Aug. 10, 1929, to Daniel Albert and Helen Theresa Ryan at their home in Malden, Mass.
He was their only son with seven sisters. He grew up in Malden attending the Cheverus School, and then graduating from Malden Catholic at the age of 16. Just a few months later, when he had just turned 17, and although too young to vote or drink, he enlisted in the Army with the permission of his father (but not his mother).
During World War II, he served in the 64th Field Artillery Battalion. He was then deployed to Japan and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division. When he returned from Japan at the end of the war, he was honorably discharged from service, and began working at The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., better known as A&P.
After some time there, Leo went on to become a sales representative for Gerber Baby Products. Although he started mainly in the Boston area, his territory expanded northward. He ultimately worked for Gerber for more than three decades, and truly earned the name “The Baby Food King of the North Country.”
His work also led him to two other passions in his life. In the late 1950s, he was one of the founding members of the Melrose Hickory Hawks Ski Club, which was based at the railroad station in Glen, N.H.
While no one would claim he was the best skier, it was universally recognized that he excelled at apres ski. It was while in the ski club that he met his wife of 54 years, Elaine Butler Ryan.
Before they were even engaged, he bought a piece of property on Thorn Hill Road in Interval, N.H., and told a friend, “She doesn’t know it yet, but she is going to live here one day.”
Once married, he and Elaine started to literally build their second home in New Hampshire before they even had their first in Massachusetts. Building that home was a labor of love, and they were fortunate to have the help of their ski club friends.
Spending so much time in Intervale building their vacation home, they eventually decided to make their second home their first home, and so they moved to the North Country permanently in 1975 with their two young children, Patricia and Daniel, in tow.
In his younger years, Leo enjoyed golf, hunting, and fishing, and all things Irish. He loved to belt out an Irish song whether it was at the Shannon Door in Jackson, NH or the King’s Head Pub in Galway, Ireland. Mostly, though, he greatly enjoyed talking to people, making new friends, and sharing his “Irish Wisdom.”
Aided by the fact that his wife, Elaine, was a travel agent, they traveled extensively, and especially to Ireland. On several occasions, Leo and Elaine took small groups to Ireland as part of her business.
His best trip to Ireland, though, was in 2013 when they took their whole family to Ireland. Leo wanted to be sure he could enjoy Ireland with his children and grandchildren, and share a trip to, among other amazing places, the birthplace of his grandfather, William J. Murphy, in Ballyda, Rathcormack, County Cork
Leo will be greatly missed by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Butler Ryan; his daughter Patricia Ryan Ridlon and her husband, Ian C. Ridlon; his son Daniel L. Ryan and his grandchildren, Conor, Brendan and Aiden Ridlon; and Meredith and Garrett Ryan. He is also survived by his sister Virginia Ryan of Malden; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Leo was predeceased by his sisters, Anna Chisholm, Sister Mary Josita, Marjorie Butler, Alberta Langley, Helen Hughes Eggleston and Regina Walsh.
Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Parish at 2022 White Mountain Highway, also in North Conway. Burial with military honors will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, in Bartlett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurses Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH, 03860.
