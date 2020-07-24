Laura Francis Littlefield Nichols passed away Aug. 27, 2018, at the age of 97 at RiverMead Life Care in Peterborough, N.H.
She was born March 18, 1921, in Springfield, Mass., daughter of Phillip H and Louise Hall Littlefield. Laura had three siblings, all deceased: Elizabeth, Frederick and Helen Roehrig. Laura attended Portland Jr. College after high school.
In 1944, she married the love of her life John R Nichols. They raised four daughters: Holly Raymond (deceased January 2018), Marcia Margiotta (deceased January 2007), Ann Durand, and Alice McLane.
John and Laura enjoyed an active life including sailing, skiing, hiking, bridge, bible study, going to symphony and family gatherings. They lived in Springfield, Vt., Lexington, Mass., Arlington, Va., and Jackson, N.H., Wolfeboro, N.H., and Peterborough N.H. Laura was artistic and hard-working.
She volunteered with civic organizations, became a certified landscape designer and later excelled at watercolor and oil painting. She also enjoyed stock trading and her kitties. She was very well-loved.
She is survived by six grandchildren: Kevin Mocklin, Julie Lawrence, John Ballou, Jannica Paraschiv, Laura Bennett and Carrie Burkett and their spouses.
She has 10 great-grandchildren: Matthew & Joshua Mocklin; Kristen Morrill, Kara Ballou, Elias and Simon Lawrence; Willow and Idolyn Bennett; and Isabelle and Vivien Paraschiv.
A memorial service was at River Mead auditorium on Sept. 8, 2018. Her ashes are placed in the family memorial at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Laura and John’s obituaries are found on the website: jellisonfuneralhome.com.
