Kris Allen Kampe, formerly of Madison, N.H., died on July 8, 2020, at the age of 61.
He was born in Eureka, Calif., on Dec. 8, 1958, and grew up in Sacramento, Calif. He was a 1981 graduate of California State University, Sacramento with a bachelor of arts in government (international relations).
After graduating he served in the Navy as a helicopter pilot and spent 10 years on active duty.
After his Naval service, he flew for American Airlines for 30 years, where he retired as captain. While flying for American Kris also was a member of the Air National Guard until 1995.
Kris always wanted to live in the mountains on a large secluded piece of land so in 1995 Kris moved from California to Madison and built a house on 60 acres where he lived until 2011, flying out of ostensibly Logan Airport.
He loved the outdoors, hiking, skiing and riding his bike. He especially loved his Kabota tractor in 2011 Kris transferred to American’s operations flying out of Miami International Airport and became a resident of Delray Beach Fla., where he enjoyed boating on the Intracoastal waterway and being a gym rat.
Kris loved flying and owned several planes over the years. He also loved traveling from Europe to Southeast Asia and places in-between. He appreciated art and music and was a regular participant in African drum circles in both New Hampshire and Delray Beach.
His friends remember him as a loving, gentle man of empathy and generosity towards others. He will be greatly missed by all those who new him.
He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Kris Kampe and sister, Karen Page of Sacramento and his longtime companion, Elizabeth DiLando of Intervale, N.H.
