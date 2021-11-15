Kimberly J. Souza, 54, passed away at her residence in Fryeburg, Maine, on Nov. 10, 2021.
She was born on May 23, 1967, a daughter of the late Cecil Lowell and Betty Crivello.
Kimberly graduated from Fryeburg Academy and later worked for New England Embroidery and as a waitress.
She will always be remembered for her love of springtime, gardening, cross country skiing, ice skating, and making crafts such as bird houses.
She is predeceased by an infant daughter, Danielle Regina Souza, in 1990 and a brother, Neal Lowell.
Kimberly is survived by her son John D. Souza and his girlfriend, Tiana Garland, of Hiram, Maine; former spouse John F. Souza of Hiram; siblings, David and Laurie; stepfather Dominic Crivello; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Kimberly’s life will be held during her favorite part of the year, the spring of 2022.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, mainefuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.