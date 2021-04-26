Kimberly A. Grace, 50, of West Ossipee, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Gorham, N.H.
She was born and raised in Bridgeport, Conn., before moving to New Hampshire in 2006 with her ex-husband Vinny and their two boys; Vincent and Ryan.
Kimberly loved her family dearly and one of her absolute favorite things to do was spend time with her sons who she was very proud of and as she would say, her greatest accomplishment.
Kim was famous for voicing her opinion even if it wasn’t always in your favor, but she would do anything for those she cared for. She enjoyed laughing until her stomach hurt and always had the best stories and memories to share.
Kim had a huge heart when it came to animals, taking in countless cats, dogs, and reptiles over the years. She adored her two cats, Luna and Olive and was the best grandma to her grandpuppies who she always found a way to spoil rotten. Gone too soon, but never forgotten she will always live on in those she loved.
She is survived by her sons, Vincent Testa and Ryan Testa both of Bartlett, N.H.; a sister Lori Grace of Connecticut; a brother Larry Grace of Fairfield, Conn.; a niece Ashley Grace of Milford, Conn.; a nephew Chad Hunter of Bridgeport, Conn.; the father of her boys Vinny Testa of Bartlett; and companion Kevin Newburry of West Ossipee. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Dawn Grace.
Services will be held in Connecticut at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
