Kevin Lawrence Sargent, 44, of Albany, N.H., died unexpectedly on Aug. 21, 2022, due to injuries from an automobile accident in Madison, N.H.
He was born Nov. 10, 1977, in South Hiram, Maine, a son of Diane Libby and Alfred Sargent. He graduated from Sacopee Valley High School in 1995.
He married Annmarie in 2012 and had a beautiful baby boy, Kaisyn Sargent, on July 4, 2016.
Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on anything that had an engine. He also enjoyed his family, but most of all spending time with his son Kaisyn and watching him grow into the amazing little boy he is.
Kevin is predeceased by both of his parents, Diane Libby and Alfred Sargent.
Surviving are his son, Kaisyn Sargent of Albany; three sisters, Wanda Metcalf, Tandra Kittredge and Lynn Libby-Eldridge; a brother, Daniel Sargent; also many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at the Old Limington Town Hall at 297 Sokokis Ave. on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, mainefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers there will be a donation box at the celebration of life along with the Go Fund Me page under Lynn Libby for his son, Kaisyn Sargent.
