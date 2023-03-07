On Jan. 11, 2023, Kevin G. Dwan, of Glen, N.H., (formerly of Lynn, Mass.) unexpectedly passed away from complications of Type 1 diabetes. Kevin was 66 years old.
He was born in Boston and was a 1974 graduate of Lynn Technical Institute, where he majored in Automotive Technology.
Kevin leaves behind his beloved wife and friend, Christine (Tina) Dwan (Gagnon). Together, they shared 16 years of marriage and a passion for skiing and mountain biking.
Kevin also leaves behind his mother, M. Rose (Gillis) Dwan and was preceded in death by his father, J. Gerard Dwan, both of Lynn. He is also survived by his brothers, Daryl Dwan and his partner, Bob Cook, of Rochester, N.H.; Claude Dwan and his wife, Ann, of Ipswich, Mass.; and Wayne Dwan of Methuen, Mass.; his sisters, Lisa (Dwan) Markee and her husband, David, of Lynn; and Dianna Dwan and her partner, Kerry Bontos, of Lynn; and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as cherished friends who shared his passion for mountain biking and skiing.
Kevin was a talented automotive mechanic. He had recently retired from York Ford, where he worked for many years. His pride and joy was his 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.
He was an avid mountain biker and enjoyed riding the trails in Lynn Woods, (especially the Thanksgiving Day Ride). He also participated in the Tour deCure ADA for many years to help raise money for the American Diabetes Association. His other passion was skiing. He learned to ski on New England packed powder which led to the desire to go to Utah’s Heavenly Wasatch Mountains to ski in deep powder.
His skiing adventures took him to Sun Valley, Idaho, Lake Tahoe’s peaks and crossing from Nevada into California, Jackson Hole, and ending his trip at Whistler, Blackcomb in British Columbia. He loved skiing on the slopes of Wildcat as well. One of his greatest accomplishments was to ski Tuckerman Ravine. He also enjoyed softball, playing for the teams The Ballard, Beau Geste, 50 Club and Players.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and visitation on Saturday, March 11, in the Solimine Funeral Home at 426 Broadway (Route 129) in Lynn. Memorial service will be held at noon, with visitation directly following the service, and will conclude at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tour deCure ADA at American Diabetes Association ATTN: Tour de Cure: New England, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116, or at diabetes.org-TDCNewEngland. Directions and guestbook at solimine.com.
