Kevin E. Murphy, 61, of Conway, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept 6 2020.
He was born March 30 1959, to Leo Murphy of Berlin, N.H., and Dorothy (Muenzner) Murphy of Salem, Mass.
He attended Kingswood High School in Wolfeboro, N.H. He loved his work as a carpenter and finish craftsman. He was a deep thinker and loved nature, science, sci-fi and cars.
Kevin is survived by his son Christopher Murphy; and a daughter Kendal Murphy; his four sisters, Sharon Savino, Dorothy VanDyke, Marsha Johnson and Linda Little; brother Kenny Murphy and was predeceased by his brothers, John and Leo Murphy; he also leaves many extensive family and friends behind.
He grew up in Massachusetts with his seven siblings until 1969 when they moved to Ossipee N.H. Where he lived in the Mount Washington Valley the rest of his life.
As a young man he learned many aspects of the construction trade, he could also be found building old cars and motorcycles and working on them as well. He was a very skilled and knowledgeable carpenter. A jack-of-all master of many, he was great at almost anything he put his mind to; carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, and roofing were some of his skills.
When he was 18 he went out to California, he left with $50, a guitar. While in California he street-raced and sang lead vocals in a led zeppelin cover band! Kevin loved classic rock bands. Kevin enjoyed talking with family, friends, even strangers. Telling stories, or teaching people something interesting. He loved science fiction, "Star Trek" was his favorite show. His mind was always in deep thought, and he loved star gazing with telescopes and enlightening others with his surprising knowledge of science and nature.
Kevin was known to help others whenever he could and often went out of his way to do so. He worked for himself for many years. The last 30 years of his life, he made many close friends in the North Conway area. He is gone but will never be forgotten, sorely missed by many.
In memory of Kevin’s life his son asks that you pour out your next alcoholic beverage.
