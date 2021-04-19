Kevin Daniel Philibert, 61, of Depot Road in Tamworth, N.H., passed away Saturday April 10, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H.
Kevin was born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 24, 1959, to Paul M. Philibert and Beverly J. (Duston) Philibert, he grew up with three brothers and one sister.
Kevin has always been a free spirit, he wanted to live life to the fullest. Money and materialistic things were never important to Kevin, he loved his family and wanted to travel and explore the world, and he did just that. He was full of adventure and life experiences.
When Kevin moved to Tamworth he started his own contractor business. He lived in Tamworth for the past 25 years, where he raised three sons. He has always been an avid outdoors man. You name it, Kevin did it. He especially loved hunting and fishing and sailing. He always had a boat in his yard.
Kevin spent his time working on new projects around the house, hanging out with his birds or shooting his guns in the backyard with his sons. If he wasn’t home, you could often find Kevin at White Lake State Park out on his kayak, fishing or swimming. He even had the coolest big red fishing/camping van around town.
He lived one day at a time, going wherever he desired and doing whatever made him happy. His favorite past time of all though, was spending time with his grandchildren. Kevin was a great father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He will be truly missed by all, his care-free adventurous spirit will live on through his friends and family.
Pre-deceased by his father, Paul Philibert. He is survived by his mother Beverly Philibert of Manchester, N.H.; his three sons, Cody Philibert of Conway, N.H.; Brandon Philibert of Tamworth, N.H.; and Zachary Philibert of East Wakefield, N.H.; three brothers Paul Philibert, Wayne Philibert and Jeff Philibert; his sister Donna Michaud; and his three grandchildren, Avery, Nova and Cole.
Calling Hours will be Friday, April 23, at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home at 2395 White Mountain Highway, Route 16, in West Ossipee, N.H.
To sign an online guest book, leave a message or condolences, go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
