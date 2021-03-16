Kenneth Lau, 71, of Litchfield, N.H., passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1949, in Melrose, Mass., the son of the late Robert and Alice (Milano) Lau.
Kenny attended and graduated from Melrose High School. After high school, he went to work at the Polaroid Co. at multiple locations in Waltham, Mass. He was a valued employee from 1969 to 2001 when he retired.
Kenny met his soul mate, Carolyn and the two were married in 1976 in Melrose. The couple lived in Massachusetts for a short time and then moved to Litchfield, N.H., in 1977.
The two of them may not have had children, but they certainly made up for it with the love for their animals. Kenny enjoyed hunting for deer but had a passion for duck hunting with his four-legged companion Molly.
He was an avid fisherman and would often be seen boating around Ossipee Lake. Kenny also called Ossipee his second home. Having the camp there, he was able to create great memories and friendships.
Kenny will be remembered for his devoted care and love for his “furry children” and not defined by his multiple sclerosis. He will be greatly missed — safe boating.
Kenny is survived by his wife Carolyn (Sherlaw) Lau; and Emmett, dog; and Gus, cat; his siblings, Robert and his wife, Geri Lau, of North Conway, N.H.; Nancy and her husband, Michael D’Amore, of Nokomis, Fla., and Effingham, N.H.; and Cheryl and her husband, David Petersen, of Billerica, Mass.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be no public services. Donations in Kenny’s name can be made to a local animal shelter of your choice in your area or to the The Seeing Eye, Inc. (Guiding Eye dogs), 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960 or Lakes Region Humane Society, Attention Grace Fund, 11 Old Rte. 28, P.O. Box 655, Ossipee, NH 03864. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements.
To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, go to csnh.com.
