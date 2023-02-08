Kenneth “Ken” Benjamin Fratazzi, age 44, died unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2022, in Center Conway, N.H.
Born in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 6, 1978, Ken was the son of Joanne K. St. Lawrence and Paul M. Fratazzi.
Raised primarily in Cranston, R.I., Ken attended the local schools, eventually deciding to move to Massachusetts, then New Hampshire where he settled in 2018 until his passing.
Always a multitasker with an entrepreneurial spirit and outstanding salesmanship skills, Ken balanced time with family, full-time work, a select number of solopreneur opportunities and served his country in the Army reserves.
Ken was a quiet man, always sincere in his efforts, actively listened when you spoke, and kept your deepest secrets if you chose to confide in him. He kept his own secrets as well, occasionally letting you know he had one with that smirk, and a twinkle in his eye.
He took an interest in martial arts in his teen years and learned to love the skills and discipline of Brazilian ju jitsu for most of his life adult life. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing video games, and eating out at the best local restaurants.
In addition to his parents, Ken leaves behind his three children, son, Alex Silva, and daughters, Ashley Nazario and Maddisyn Burton (with Angel Flores, and their daughter Bellamy). He also leaves his sisters, Brittany and Alisa St. Lawrence; and Paula Fratazzi; and brother Vincenzo Fratazzi; many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and family members. His family and friends will always remember him as a sweet, loving, and nonjudgmental person.
Cremation services were provided by Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Carll Clan Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, 17 Main St. Suite 1, Gray, ME, 04039
