Kenneth Joseph “Ken” Coen, a longtime resident of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle against cancer, at the age of 74.
Born in Franklin, N.H., Nov. 22, 1947, he was the second born of four children. Ken attended school in Fryeburg and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1966.
Following graduation, Ken enlisted in the Army, where he was a highly skilled aircraft mechanic and repairman. Ken did two special operation tours in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1969. While proudly serving his country Ken earned numerous medals, including the Air Medal of Heroism.
In 1970, Ken married his beloved, Brenda Jasiecki, and settled in Fryeburg. Together, they raised their son Matthew Coen and two daughters, Nicole Charette and Crystal Drew.
Ken dedicated 45 years to Pike Industries retiring in 2015, and 47 years to Shawnee Peak retiring in 2021. Ken was not only a devoted, loving husband and father, he was also a friend who always had an ear to bend, shoulder to cry on, and a cold drink and a good belly laugh ready at any time.
An avid handyman, Ken loved being busy and spending time outdoors riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing. When he was not landscaping, prepping wood for the cold winter months, or focused on home improvement, Ken spent time with his six grandchildren sharing stories of the past or working on projects with them. He was an incredible influence and will impact the future through the lessons he imparted.
The family would like to give a special thanks for the unwavering care and compassion extended to Ken by all of his friends, Dr. Milaim Mustafa, and the nursing staff in the oncology department at Central Maine Medical Center and Bridgton Hospital.
Ken was preceded in death by his father Timothy E. Coen; his mother Evelina Coen; and his sister Irene McCallion.
He leaves behind wife Brenda (Jasiecki) Coen; son Matthew Coen and his wife, Jennifer, of Brownfield, Maine, and their two children, Chase and Chloe; daughter Nicole Charette and husband, Douglas, of Windham, Maine, and their two children, Jacob and Emily; and daughter Crystal Drew and her husband, Robert, of Lovell, Maine, and their two children, Dilen and Tiler; brother Timothy Coen and his wife, April, of Springfield, Vt.; and sister Annette Eakin of Belmont, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.
Arrangements are respectfully handled by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at mainefuneral.com.
Those who wish to remember Ken in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Maine Children’s Cancer Program, Maine Medical Center Philanthropy Department, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME 04102, or the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave. Suite 1, Manchester, ME 04351.
