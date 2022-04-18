Kathy J. Miller of Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully at Mineral Springs Nursing Home on April 14, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce Miller; her daughter Kim Fiske (Greg Fiske); and her two grandchildren, Kianna Fiske and Sasha Fiske.
Kathy was born on Aug. 17, 1951, to Robert and Kathaleen Schaufelberg in Amsterdam, N.Y. She graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam.
She married Bruce Miller of Stamford, Conn., on May 22, 1971. They lived with their daughter, Kim, in Redding, Conn., for 36 years, where she worked at Home Equity and ExecuNet and was active in the Norwalk Ski Club and Sound Cyclists Bicyclists Club and enjoyed kayaking and skiing with friends.
Kathy and Bruce retired to Conway in 2013, where she joined Altrusa International, a community service organization. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, crafting, skiing, kayaking, cycling and camping.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. A private burial will be held later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org) or Mineral Springs Nursing Home, 1251 White Mountain Highway North Conway, NH 03860 (genesishcc.com/mineralsprings).
