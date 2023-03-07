Kathryn Anne Lewkowicz, 36, of Jackson, N.H., and Arlington, Mass., beloved daughter of James and Claire Lewkowicz, left us suddenly on March 1, 2023.

Everyone who met Kathryn immediately saw an intelligent, open-minded, kind, caring person with a wonderful, witty sense of humor. We cherish our childhood memories of her. Kathryn battled Type 1 Diabetes, depression and alcoholism for many of her adult years but always had a smile and was very kind to everyone she met.

