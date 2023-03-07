Kathryn Anne Lewkowicz, 36, of Jackson, N.H., and Arlington, Mass., beloved daughter of James and Claire Lewkowicz, left us suddenly on March 1, 2023.
Everyone who met Kathryn immediately saw an intelligent, open-minded, kind, caring person with a wonderful, witty sense of humor. We cherish our childhood memories of her. Kathryn battled Type 1 Diabetes, depression and alcoholism for many of her adult years but always had a smile and was very kind to everyone she met.
Kathryn is survived by her parents of Jackson and Arlington, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and Tehya, her golden retriever, who she loved cuddling with.
We want to thank everyone in the Mount Washington Valley who helped Kathryn: Jackson-Bartlett emergency personnel, Memorial Hospital, her numerous health-care providers, pharmacists, the Recovery Community and even total strangers.
She will be greatly missed. She is at peace now, her battles are over. Knowing that and with all the support from our families and friends will also give us peace.
If you or anyone you know is suffering from alcoholism or drug addiction, please know there is help right here in the valley.
Should you wish to contribute to Kathryn’s memory, we would ask that you remember her with a donation to MWV Supports Recovery Coalition who helped Kathryn enormously, at P.O. Box 202, Intervale, NH 03845.
