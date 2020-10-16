Kathleen Margaret Hawkes DePaola of Palm Springs, Calif., formerly of Lexington, Mass., died Oct. 10, 2020, at Eisenhower Medical Center.
She was born in Cambridge, Mass., on Jan. 18, 1945, to John T. and Margaret M. (O’Rourke) Hawkes and raised in Arlington, Mass.
Survived by beloved husband Leonard F. DePaola; brothers, Jack (Jackie) of Springfield, Ohio; and BJ (Alicia) of Jackson, N.H.; and sisters, Maryann, Watertown, Mass.; Barbara Sullivan (late Gerry) of Falmouth, Mass.; and Judith Aldrighetti (Connie) late of Barre Vt.; and many nieces nephews cousins and many dear friends.
Kathy graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton, Mass., and Aquinas Jr. College, Newton, Mass. She worked briefly as an administrative assistant at Lincoln Lab Cambridge, Mass. She then attended and graduated from Eastern Airlines Flight School and worked as a Flight Attendant and Supervisor for Eastern for 24 years.
Kathy also worked at Lahey Clinic Burlington as a scheduling coordinator prior to retirement.
During their 43 years of marriage Kathy and Leonard enjoyed frequent travel to Europe and South America where they visited relatives and home to the East Coast to spend time with family and friends. They also loved their semi-annual cruises.
There are no services planned at this time. If you would like to honor Kathy please make a donation to Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Mirage, Calif., or your local food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.