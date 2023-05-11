Kathleen “Katy” Reh Cormier, 56, passed away peacefully at home in Lovell, Maine, on May 1, 2023, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous eight-year battle against fibrosarcoma cancer.

Kathleen ‘Katy’ Reh Cormier

She was born July 22, 1966, in Somerville, N.J., a daughter of Vincent Sr. and Mary “Sue” McLaughlin Reh. Katy graduated from Somerville High School, where she excelled at cross country and was recognized as the most lettered sportsperson for her class. Katy later graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor of arts degree in economics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.