Karl W. Furtado, 61, died Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine.
He was born Sept. 1, 1960, in Fall River Mass., the son of Frank and Ann (Julio) Furtado.
He graduated from Tiverton High School in Rhode Island, Class of 1978.
He worked as an auto body repair man managing many shops, it was his passion. On Oct. 18, 1980, Karl married Joyce Healy.
Karl was a member of Masonic Lodge Delta 153 in Lovell, Maine, where he served as Master. He was part of the Scottish Rite, the Shriners, and was Chancellor and Instructor at the Masonic College of Maine, as well as an honorary member of DeMolay. Karl was a member of the Lovell volunteer fire department. He loved camping, fishing, hunting and most of all being with family
Karl is survived by his wife of 41 years Joyce (Healy) Furtado; a daughter Kimberly Joyce Furtado; son-in-law Michael Fram; grandsons, Evan L. Furtado and Kameron M. Fram; his siblings, Donald Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Joan Marie Almeida, Bridget Jordan, Karen Bouchard and Christopher Fernandes; and brother-in-law Stephen Healy, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother and stepfather Ann and Donald Fernandes; his father Frank Furtado; and siblings, Patricia Proulx, Gregory Furtado, Peter Fernandes and Maureen Rouleau.
Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
Memorial services will be held at the Lovell Fire Department, 880 Hatch Road, Lovell, Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow with a Masonic Service at North Lovell Cemetery.
To share memories and online condolences with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home in 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.