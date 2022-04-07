Karen Marie (Klunz) Giglio, 77, of Center Ossipee, N.H. passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Karen was born on July 5, 1944, and was the youngest daughter of the late Walter Klunz and Irene (Curtis) Klunz.
Karen grew up in Storrs, Conn., and then made her home in Bolton, Conn. Karen raised her two sons on their family dairy farm. She was a very hard worker and often worked numerous side jobs to help care for her family while working full-time on the farm, including DHIA milk tester and bank teller. She put herself through school, graduating with an associate’s degree from Manchester Community College and then became an enrolled agent with the IRS.
In the late 1980s, Karen left Bolton and moved to Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire, where she spent many enjoyable years during her childhood. It is here that she found love and happiness with her life partner, Franklin. Karen was a very loving, caring, selfless person who always put others first, before herself.
Karen was an avid outdoorswoman who enjoyed windsurfing, kayaking, cross-country skiing, figure skating, fly fishing, ice fishing, ice skating and, her most recent adventure, snowboarding.
Karen was a member of and emergency medical technician with the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department, member of the Budget Committee for the Town of Ossipee, and VFW Post 8270 Women’s Auxiliary officer.
Karen is survived by her partner of 30 plus years, Franklin MacDonald; her two sons, Leonard W. Giglio and his wife, Cheryl, of Bolton, Conn.; and David Giglio of Lebanon, Conn.; two grandchildren, Heather Giglio of Columbia, Mo.; and Gregory Giglio of Wethersfield, Conn.; two sisters Bonnie Maguire and Millicent Lussier; and many extended family and numerous special friends.
Friends and family may gather on Saturday April 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. A burial will follow at Grant Hill Cemetery in Center Ossipee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Catholic Medical Center, 87 McGregor St., Suite 4100, Manchester, NH 03102.
