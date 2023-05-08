Karen Lovejoy Callaghan, 65, passed away on May 5, 2023, at home in Porter, Maine, after a lengthy illness with her family by her side.
Karen was born on Aug. 5, 1957, in Norway, Maine, the daughter of Henrietta Lovejoy and the late Philip Lovejoy.
Karen graduated from Fryeburg Academy with the class of 1975, she then moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after high school and attended college. She later moved to Oregon where she welcomed her first two sons, it was when she moved back to Maine when she welcomed her third son.
Karen was a devoted mother whose house was always filled with the boys and their friends causing chaos, she never turned anyone away no matter the time of day or night.
Karen’s true joys were spending time at the family cabin in North Waterford, Maine, going for long rides with her dog Jake, she loved putting her feet in the sand and being at the ocean. You could spot her spending endless hours in her garden and pressing flowers. She loved dancing and singing along to Bruce Springsteen.
Karen’s greatest honor and title was becoming a Nana to her granddaughters Molly and Makenzie, you couldn’t mention their names without a smile appearing on her face.
Karen will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her, especially her family which includes her sons, Patrick Callaghan and wife, Katelyn, along with their daughters, Molly and Makenzie of Denmark, Maine; Matthew Callaghan of Porter; Lucas Callaghan of Porter; her mother Henrietta Lovejoy of Fryeburg, Maine; siblings, Debra Lovejoy and partner, Jerry, of Harrison, Maine; Scott and Lisa Lovejoy of Fryeburg; Wendy and Eddie Davidson of Fryeburg; two nieces, Machella Weegar and Emily Davidson of New Hampshire.
Karen will be remembered most for her infectious smile, free spirit and caring heart.
Upon Karen’s wishes there will be a private service held.
In lieu of flowers, her wishes are a donation to the Maine Down Syndrome Network.
The family would like to thank Sacopee Valley Rescue, the staff at Bridgton Hospital and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care during this time.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home at 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco, Maine, where condolences and tributes may be shared at www.hallfuneralhome.net.
