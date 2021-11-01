Karen Elaine (Thompson) Estey 67, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Oct. 27, 2021 from lung cancer.
Born in North Conway, N.H., daughter of the late Leslie Earl Thompson, and the late Marie C. (King) Thompson, she lived in North Conway most of her life.
Karen worked in the nursing field since 1978, first at Wentworth Douglas Hospital then at Memorial Hospital since 1988. The last 18 years she was as an office nurse to Angus Badger, M.D., at Primary Care.
She is predeceased by her husband, Roy William Estey and her son, Roy Donovan Estey.
Karen is survived by her grandson, Roy William Estey, of North Conway, N.H.; siblings Robert (Bobby) Thompson of Conway, N.H.; Linda and Norman Day of Naples, Fla.; Shirley and Chuck Hamlin of Loudon, N.H.; Kathi and Timothy Brown of Tamworth, N.H., as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Furber and White Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. No services are planned at this time.
Donations in Karen’s name may be sent to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation PO Box 1842, North Conway, N.H., 03860.
