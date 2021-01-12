June E. Shackford, 80, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away Friday Jan. 1, 2021, at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H.
June was a native and lifelong resident of Ossipee, NH. She was born June 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Belmont and Grace (Eldridge) White.
She had attended local school and was a graduate of Kennett High School in Conway, N.H. June had worked at the Yield House Manufacturing Company and later for the Wolfeboro Camp School. She was a member of the Ossipee Mountain Baptist Church in Ossipee.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Ernest E. Shackford Jr. of Center Ossipee and her children, Darlene Shackford of Long Beach, Calif.; Stephen Shackford and his wife, Syndra, of Center Ossipee; and Scott Shackford and his wife Jennifer of Center Ossipee. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sisters Barbara Hehl and her husband, Jack, of Ossipee; Geraldine Eldridge of West Ossipee, N.H.; and Winifred Mitchell and her husband, David, of Center Ossipee, N.H.; and a brother Norman White and his wife, Joyce, of Center Ossipee and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in the Welch-Tibbetts Cemetery in Center Ossipee.
A celebration of her life will be celebrated in the spring.
Donations in her memory may be made to either the Ossipee Mountain Baptist Church in Center Ossipee or the Mountain View Community, Activity Fund, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.