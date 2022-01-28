Judith F. Eden was called home by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 22, 1945, in Boston to Edwin and Iren Eden.
She grew up in Hopedale, Mass., almost her whole life until she moved to New Hampshire in 2006 to be around her family.
She loved flowers, crafts, animals, the ocean, skiing, going snowmobiling and most of all she loved her family and spending time with her family and animals.
She was predeceased by her mother, Iren Eden, and her father, Edwin Eden, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Judith is survived by her son Jeffrey S. Billings of Tuftonboro, N.H., and her daughter Toby L. Coates of Center Ossipee, N.H. She also leaves behind her brother Carl W. Eden of Hopedale, Mass.; and her niece Carlette Eden of Milford, Mass.; her granddaughter Nicolle Jones of Center Ossipee; and her great-grandchildren, Gage Cornett, Briannah Buchikos and Jeremy Jones of Center Ossipee, all whom she loved very much. She also loved watching and playing with all her great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church on Route 16B in Center Ossipee. A reception will immediately follow the memorial service.
An interment will be held in Milford, Mass., later in the spring.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.