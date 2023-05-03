Judith Ann Dannenberg of Conway, N.H., passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 87.

Judith Ann Dannenberg

Judy was born on June 9, 1935, in Melrose, Mass. to Catherine Dorothy “Dot” (Reardon) and Grant Winters. She grew up in Malden, Mass. and was graduated from Malden Girls Catholic High School.

