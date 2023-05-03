Judith Ann Dannenberg of Conway, N.H., passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 87.
Judy was born on June 9, 1935, in Melrose, Mass. to Catherine Dorothy “Dot” (Reardon) and Grant Winters. She grew up in Malden, Mass. and was graduated from Malden Girls Catholic High School.
On June 9, 1956, she married Robert S. Dannenberg with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Judy and Bob raised their four children in Malden before retiring to Conway in 1989.
Judy was a member and served as president of the Malden League of Women Voters. Judy was an avid reader, a skilled knitter, and a gifted quilter, her greatest passion.
After moving to Conway, Judy enjoyed working and teaching classes at the Quilt Shop at Vac-and-Sew. She designed many of the quilts she created, and her hand-applique skills were perfect.
Judy was the mother of Eric Dannenberg (wife Lauri Dannenberg) of Wakefield, Mass.; Mary Cronin (husband David Cronin) of Madison, N.H.; Jane Foley (husband Charles Foley) of Melrose, Mass.; and Robert C. Dannenberg of Conway. She was also the proud grandmother of five granddaughters, Katherine and Nora Cronin; Olivia and Emma Dannenberg; and Julia Foley; and two great-granddaughters, Maeve and Elyse Cronin-Coulombe. She was the sister of Susan Winters of Tamworth, N.H., and aunt of Joanne Tranchemontagne of Manchester, N.H.; and Christopher Barahona of Conway, N.H.
Later in her life, Judy was well-cared for by the medical staff at Memorial Hospital, Saco River Medical Group, Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice and Merriman House.
There will be no calling hours, and services will be held privately by the family.
